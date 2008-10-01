Ad
Under France's proposals, car companies would not have to ensure their entire fleets reduced CO2 emissions until 2015 (Photo: Wikipedia)

French EU presidency proposes delay for car emission reductions

by Leigh Phillips,

France, currently chairing the six-month rotating EU presidency, has put a proposal to member states that backs a gradualist approach to limiting carbon dioxide emissions from cars.

Paris is proposing that instead of all cars sold in 2012 being restricted to emitting a maximum of 130 grammes of CO2 per kilometre - the measure proposed by the European Commission and last week largely endorsed by the European Parliament's environment committee - only 60 percent of all new cars would have ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

