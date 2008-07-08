EU agrees to publish oil stocks on a weekly basis

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (8 July) agreed to publish reports on their oil reserves on a weekly basis in a bid to reassure traders and reduce the soaring fuel prices.
French finance minister Christine Lagarde - whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency - said the move to be more transparent about stocks would make it easier to get a more "coherent picture" of what is happening on the oil market, with most member states currently publishing this information on a month...
