euobserver
Most member states publish information on oil stocks on a monthly basis. (Photo: European Commission)

EU agrees to publish oil stocks on a weekly basis

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (8 July) agreed to publish reports on their oil reserves on a weekly basis in a bid to reassure traders and reduce the soaring fuel prices.

French finance minister Christine Lagarde - whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency - said the move to be more transparent about stocks would make it easier to get a more "coherent picture" of what is happening on the oil market, with most member states currently publishing this information on a month...

euobserver

