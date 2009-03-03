Ad
Economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia said: "There is a solution" for struggling euro-area countries (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rescue plan for defaulting euro-zone states drawn up

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union is able to help any member of the euro area that defaults on debt repayments, economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Tuesday (3 March), adding that a rescue plan has already been drawn up, but that it would not be "clever" to reveal such solutions in public.

"If a crisis emerges in one euro area country, there is a solution before visiting the IMF," he said during an address to the European Policy Centre, a Brussels based think-tank.

"You can be sure that...

