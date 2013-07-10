Fisheries reform: Time to draw in the net

Achieving healthy fish stocks globally was a key challenge flowing from Rio+20 and will be a central litmus test for realizing an inclusive Green economy.
So it is good news that Europe recently reached an historic agreement to reform its Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) that promises to reverse decades of excessive overfishing by European fleets.
The agreement covers the rebuilding of fish stocks and the setting of legally binding targets to end overfishing alongside reducing catche...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.