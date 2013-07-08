US snoopers were 'in bed' with German intelligence

America's National Security Agency works so closely with its European counterparts, it is likely that some EU leaders knew about its snooping operations.

Fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden told German magazine Der Spiegel in an interview made in May, but published on Sunday (7 July), that Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, the BND, is “in bed” with the NSA.

He said they co-operate in such a way as to “insulate their political leaders from the backlash” should the details o...