Cameron (c): the Amsterdam speech is being closely watched by EU countries and by the US (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cameron: referendum on EU opt-outs, not membership

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British leader David Cameron has given a foretaste of his big speech in Amsterdam on Friday (18 January) by saying he does not support an in/out referendum, but wants to renegotiate EU-UK relations.

Speaking during his regular question time in the House of Commons on Wednesday, he said: "I do not think it would be right for Britain to have an in/out referendum today, because we would be giving the British people a false choice."

But he added: "Throughout Europe, countries are look...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

