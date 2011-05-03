Greece wants another loan extension to prevent restructuring

Greece has said it would prefer yet another extension to its EU-IMF loan repayment schedule over debt restructuring.
The country's finance minister, George Papaconstantinou, said in an interview with French left-wing daily Liberation on Monday (2 May): "It would be better for us to extend once again the timing of repayment of the €110 billion that we're borrowing from our partners and that we further reduce the interest rate."
Following the release of the article, he was pressed ...
