euobserver
Earlier Greek protest: The government is privatising €50 billion in assets (Photo: George Laoutaris)

Greece wants another loan extension to prevent restructuring

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Greece has said it would prefer yet another extension to its EU-IMF loan repayment schedule over debt restructuring.

The country's finance minister, George Papaconstantinou, said in an interview with French left-wing daily Liberation on Monday (2 May): "It would be better for us to extend once again the timing of repayment of the €110 billion that we're borrowing from our partners and that we further reduce the interest rate."

Following the release of the article, he was pressed ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

