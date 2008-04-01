Brussels to push for development of offshore wind energy

With wind energy expected to serve as a major power source in the future, the European Commission is pushing for the further development of its potential from offshore sites.

"A maritime grid infrastructure is needed for the development of offshore wind energy. Without it, no offshore wind farms will be built," EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs said at the European Wind Energy Conference on Monday (31 March).

He added: "As this is not yet in place, it must be developed fairly...