Ad
euobserver
Mr Fillon (l) and Mr Sarkozy (r) made the u-turn after voters punished their party last weekend (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Sarkozy bins carbon tax plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman,

France has abandoned plans to unilaterally introduce a tax on emissions in a move hailed by industry but criticised by environmentalists.

French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Tuesday (23 March) told fellow centre-right MPs that the government will press for a carbon levy at EU-level instead and promised to ask the European Commission to step up work in the field.

"We want the decisions to be taken in common with other European countries, otherwise we are going to see a growi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Fillon (l) and Mr Sarkozy (r) made the u-turn after voters punished their party last weekend (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections