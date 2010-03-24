Sarkozy bins carbon tax plan

France has abandoned plans to unilaterally introduce a tax on emissions in a move hailed by industry but criticised by environmentalists.
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Tuesday (23 March) told fellow centre-right MPs that the government will press for a carbon levy at EU-level instead and promised to ask the European Commission to step up work in the field.
"We want the decisions to be taken in common with other European countries, otherwise we are going to see a growi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
