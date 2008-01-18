Commission's own scientists question biofuels

The use of biofuels in the EU have come under assault once again, this time from the European Commission's own scientific institute, the Joint Research Centre.

An unpublished internal report from the research body questions whether the cost of their use is worth the benefits, saying biofuels ultimately might not help fight climate change at all, according to the Financial Times.

"The uncertainty is too great to say whether the EU ten per cent biofuel target will save greenhouse ga...