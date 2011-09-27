US: EU has ‘not very much time’

Washington is piling the pressure on Europe - publicly and privately - to act as quickly as possible to move forward with an expected multi-trillion-euro plan to bring an end to the eurozone crisis before it drags the world into a second recession.

US treasury secretary Timothy Geithner said on Monday that the problems in Europe are affecting all markets and that the bloc needs to “get on with it”.

“They heard the same message from us they heard from everybody else, which is it’s ...