The International Monetary Fund, Washington (Photo: Kyrion)

Germany switches to support IMF aid for Greece

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Germany has performed a dramatic u-turn and now says it would support International Monetary Fund aid for Greece, were it requested

"We see no need for immediate action now. Greece has not asked for aid," a German source working closely on the subject told EUobserver on Thursday (18 March). "In case the situation of Greece does get worse, Germany would be open for an IMF solution," the person added.

The statement marks a reversal of Berlin's previous position that the euro area s...

