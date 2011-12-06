US agency issues eurozone ultimatum

US ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has warned it might lower the grade of all six triple-A eurozone countries if the upcoming EU summit does not deliver.

The Wall-Street-based firm said on Monday (5 December) that a bad summit would hit the ratings of 15 eurozone economies, excluding Cyprus and Greece which already have rock-bottom levels. Five of the top-rated countries - Austria, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands - might be cut by one notch, while France might g...