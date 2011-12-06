US agency issues eurozone ultimatum

US ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has warned it might lower the grade of all six triple-A eurozone countries if the upcoming EU summit does not deliver.
The Wall-Street-based firm said on Monday (5 December) that a bad summit would hit the ratings of 15 eurozone economies, excluding Cyprus and Greece which already have rock-bottom levels. Five of the top-rated countries - Austria, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands - might be cut by one notch, while France might g...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
