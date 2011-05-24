Gloomy message kicks off EU's green week

EU environment commissioner Janez Potocnik has opened the bloc's 2011 Green Week, calling on Europeans to alter their behaviour in a collective effort to improve resource efficiency.

Potocnik's speech on Tuesday (24 May) kicks off four days of different events in the European capital, with electric cars, renewable energies and the green economy among the different topics to be addressed under this year's overarching theme: "Resource efficiency, Using less, living better."

"We ha...