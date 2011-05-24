Ad
euobserver
Potocnik: "We are clearly overusing this planet's resources many times over." (Photo: Chuck Coker)

Gloomy message kicks off EU's green week

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU environment commissioner Janez Potocnik has opened the bloc's 2011 Green Week, calling on Europeans to alter their behaviour in a collective effort to improve resource efficiency.

Potocnik's speech on Tuesday (24 May) kicks off four days of different events in the European capital, with electric cars, renewable energies and the green economy among the different topics to be addressed under this year's overarching theme: "Resource efficiency, Using less, living better."

"We ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Potocnik: "We are clearly overusing this planet's resources many times over." (Photo: Chuck Coker)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections