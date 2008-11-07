EU leaders to debate new model for world finance

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Friday (7 November) to have lunch, with an overhaul of the international finance system the sole item on the menu.

France - currently sitting at the EU's helm - has tabled a three-page document consisting of five key priorities that "should be agreed no later than on 15 November," when global economic players meet to discuss the same topic in Washington.

The priority list, seen by EUobserver, suggests that no market segment, territory and f...