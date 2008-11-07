Ad
euobserver
The French priorities seek regulation of all aspects of financial markets (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU leaders to debate new model for world finance

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Friday (7 November) to have lunch, with an overhaul of the international finance system the sole item on the menu.

France - currently sitting at the EU's helm - has tabled a three-page document consisting of five key priorities that "should be agreed no later than on 15 November," when global economic players meet to discuss the same topic in Washington.

The priority list, seen by EUobserver, suggests that no market segment, territory and f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The French priorities seek regulation of all aspects of financial markets (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections