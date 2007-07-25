Ad
Some low-cost carriers have complained about expected extra costs due to the new EU rules (Photo: EUobserver)

EU forbids airlines to discriminate against disabled and elderly

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

People with reduced mobility should get the same access to air travel as other passengers, according to new EU rules set to come into effect on Thursday (26 July).

Under anti-discrimination legislation, airlines and tour operators will be forbidden to refuse passengers on the basis of reduced mobility, unless "duly justified" by safety reasons.

Moreover, starting from next summer (26 July 2008), the disabled or elderly will be entitled to receive free-of-charge assistance in all ...

