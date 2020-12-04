EU Commission could pull out of controversial energy treaty

The European Commission has confirmed for the first time that Brussels could withdraw from the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), which critics say shields the fossil-fuel industry.
"If core EU objectives, including the alignment with the Paris Agreement, are not attained within a reasonable timeframe, the commission may consider proposing other options, including the withdrawal from the ECT," EU commissioner for trade, Valdis Dombrovskis wrote on Wednesday (2 December) Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
