Ad
euobserver
The Energy Charter Treaty, signed in 1994, is regarded as protecting the fossil fuel industry - which environmentalists warn the proposed reforms will not change (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

EU Commission could pull out of controversial energy treaty

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has confirmed for the first time that Brussels could withdraw from the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), which critics say shields the fossil-fuel industry.

"If core EU objectives, including the alignment with the Paris Agreement, are not attained within a reasonable timeframe, the commission may consider proposing other options, including the withdrawal from the ECT," EU commissioner for trade, Valdis Dombrovskis wrote on Wednesday (2 December)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Energy treaty 'undermines success of Green Deal'
Green NGOs demand EU dumps controversial energy treaty
MEPs urge EU to be ready to dump disputed energy treaty
The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms
The Energy Charter Treaty, signed in 1994, is regarded as protecting the fossil fuel industry - which environmentalists warn the proposed reforms will not change (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections