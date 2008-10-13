Ad
The financial turmoil has kicked Czech adoption of the euro into the long grass (Photo: European Commission)

Crisis will delay Czech euro adoption, says bank chief

by Leigh Phillips,

The Czech Republic will likely adopt the euro later that expected as a result of the ongoing financial turbulence, the chief of the country's central bank has warned.

Czech National Bank governor Zdenek Tuma, speaking during a debate on domestic television station CT24 on Sunday (12 October), said: "I think we will need a time out to wait for financial markets to calm down."

"I believe the current problems on financial markets should pass in a few months," he added, according to A...

