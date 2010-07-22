Ad
euobserver
Budapest: Mr Orban is sticking to his position despite market pressure (Photo: EUobserver)

Hungary tells IMF to take a hike

by Leigh Phillips,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is sticking to his government's position that the country will not impose further austerity measures and has said that there is "no point" in continuing talks with the International Monetary Fund.

"Hungary and the IMF had a deal, which expires in October. So there is no point in negotiating long-term questions with the IMF," the conservative Mr Orban said in Berlin on Wednesday (21 July) following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

