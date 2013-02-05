Hollande ready to compromise on EU budget

Francois Hollande is ready to accept a cut in the EU budget provided that it does not weaken the European economy and protects the poorest countries, the French President told MEPs.

Speaking in Strasbourg on Tuesday (5 February), Hollande said his "position is to make savings but not weaken our economy."

He added that "the budget must continue the growth pact adopted in June and must support the most vulnerable Europeans", calling for Europe's poorest countries to have increased ...