euobserver
Merkel and Hollande want an EU budget deal, but say talks will be 'very difficult' (Photo: European Council)

France and Germany cast doubt on EU budget deal

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

The leaders of France and Germany have downplayed expectations that a deal will be reached this week on the EU budget for 2014-2020.

"We will do everything to find an agreement at the next summit, but conditions are not there yet," French President Francois Hollande told reporters on Sunday (3 February) alongside Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Monti, who visited Paris after a stop in Berlin earlier in the week, repeated his calls for a "fairer" deal, as his country is paying ...

