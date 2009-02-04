Czech presidency calls for EU car-scrapping scheme

Czech European Union affairs minister Alexandr Vondra called on the commission on Wednesday (4 January) to come forward with proposals for a Europe-wide scrapping programme to boost consumer demand for new cars.

"The Czech Presidency would like to ask the European Commission to come immediately with a proposal on how to encourage, in a coordinated manner, a European car fleet renewal in the area of vehicle recovery and recycling," said Mr Vondra at a European Parliament plenary session...