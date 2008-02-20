Ad
euobserver
The UK-based Reuters, newswire and financial data service, was purchased for €11.5 billion. (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU approves Reuters-Thomson merger

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission has approved Thomson's acquisition of Reuters, a move that opens the door to the creation of the largest financial news and information service in the world, but cuts the number of major firms in the sector from three down to two.

Having been given a green light on Tuesday (19 February), Thomson, the Canadian financial information and workflow software provider, is to purchase UK-based Reuters, the newswire and financial data service, for €11.5 billion.

How...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The UK-based Reuters, newswire and financial data service, was purchased for €11.5 billion. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections