EU approves Reuters-Thomson merger

The European Commission has approved Thomson's acquisition of Reuters, a move that opens the door to the creation of the largest financial news and information service in the world, but cuts the number of major firms in the sector from three down to two.

Having been given a green light on Tuesday (19 February), Thomson, the Canadian financial information and workflow software provider, is to purchase UK-based Reuters, the newswire and financial data service, for €11.5 billion.

How...