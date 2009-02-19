Ad
euobserver
It's warmer and the problem is different to January, but if Naftogaz cannot pay, Gazprom won't deliver (Photo: gazdefrance.com)

Ukraine reassures EU amid fresh gas alert

Green Economy
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

A fresh alert by Ukrainian state-owned gas firm Naftogaz over problems paying its Russian supplier should not worry the EU, Ukraine says. But some analysts warn the situation could get worse.

"Naftogaz annouces that the case as regards paying Gazprom could worsen because of the catastrophic rise in debts of regional utility companies," the Ukrainian firm said in a statement on Thursday (18 February).

The alert comes less than one month after a Naftogaz-Gazprom price dispute saw ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

It's warmer and the problem is different to January, but if Naftogaz cannot pay, Gazprom won't deliver (Photo: gazdefrance.com)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections