Ukraine reassures EU amid fresh gas alert

A fresh alert by Ukrainian state-owned gas firm Naftogaz over problems paying its Russian supplier should not worry the EU, Ukraine says. But some analysts warn the situation could get worse.
"Naftogaz annouces that the case as regards paying Gazprom could worsen because of the catastrophic rise in debts of regional utility companies," the Ukrainian firm said in a statement on Thursday (18 February).
The alert comes less than one month after a Naftogaz-Gazprom price dispute saw ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.