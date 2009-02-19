Ukraine reassures EU amid fresh gas alert

A fresh alert by Ukrainian state-owned gas firm Naftogaz over problems paying its Russian supplier should not worry the EU, Ukraine says. But some analysts warn the situation could get worse.

"Naftogaz annouces that the case as regards paying Gazprom could worsen because of the catastrophic rise in debts of regional utility companies," the Ukrainian firm said in a statement on Thursday (18 February).

The alert comes less than one month after a Naftogaz-Gazprom price dispute saw ...