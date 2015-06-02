Ad
Governments must publish the names of farmers receiving EU subsidies under new transparency rules. (Photo: maraker)

Farm subsidies open to public scrutiny

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU governments have started publishing the projects for which EU farm subsidies have been paid out as well as the names and addresses of farmers receiving the funds, as part of reforms to the bloc’s common agricultural policy.

Under rules which came into effect on Monday (1 June), national agriculture ministries are tasked with publishing the names of beneficiaries, municipalities, and the amount of aid given, together with a description of the measures for which it was awarded.

