Ad
euobserver
Barcelona’s new Mayor Ada Colau calls for “more social justice” and leads a coalition of left-wing parties (Photo: @bcnencomu)

Spain's ruling party punished in local and regional elections

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Spain took a turn towards the new left in Sunday’s regional and local elections, putting an end to the dominating two-party system.

Despite having won the most votes in the elections across Spain on Sunday (24 May), Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s centre-right PP party has lost all of its absolute majorities and will now often depend on coalitions and pacts with other parties.

Compromises and coalitions between parties is new in Spain where more than 30 years of alternating power ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

New centrist party may hold cards in Spanish politics
Barcelona’s new Mayor Ada Colau calls for “more social justice” and leads a coalition of left-wing parties (Photo: @bcnencomu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections