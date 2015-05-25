Spain's ruling party punished in local and regional elections

Spain took a turn towards the new left in Sunday’s regional and local elections, putting an end to the dominating two-party system.

Despite having won the most votes in the elections across Spain on Sunday (24 May), Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s centre-right PP party has lost all of its absolute majorities and will now often depend on coalitions and pacts with other parties.

Compromises and coalitions between parties is new in Spain where more than 30 years of alternating power ...