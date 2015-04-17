UK election: Don't expect candour on the Brexit debate

The UK’s political class is in full campaign mode, as Britons go to the polls on 7 May to decide, amongst other things, whether or not the much talked about ‘in/out’ EU referendum will take place.

If David Cameron loses the keys to No. 10 Downing Street, the prospect of a referendum any time soon will recede if not disappear.

Cameron and Ukip’s Nigel Farage, whose party is expected to win between three and five seats, are the only party leaders to back an in/out vote. Labour’s E...