Ad
euobserver
May's general election could bring some closure to the UK's referendum debate. (Photo: Conservatives)

Analysis

UK election: Don't expect candour on the Brexit debate

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The UK’s political class is in full campaign mode, as Britons go to the polls on 7 May to decide, amongst other things, whether or not the much talked about ‘in/out’ EU referendum will take place.

If David Cameron loses the keys to No. 10 Downing Street, the prospect of a referendum any time soon will recede if not disappear.

Cameron and Ukip’s Nigel Farage, whose party is expected to win between three and five seats, are the only party leaders to back an in/out vote. Labour’s E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Cameron to unveil latest anti-EU migrant plan
Grexit or Brexit - is Britain going to leave the EU?
UK demands for EU treaty change are 'mission impossible'
May's general election could bring some closure to the UK's referendum debate. (Photo: Conservatives)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections