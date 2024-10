A primer on the crisis: Eurozone crash vs. United States of Europe

Part III: Back to the future with the Werner Plan

So how do we get out of this mess?

It's relatively simple, really. All that has to happen is a rebalancing of competitiveness between the core and the periphery.

"Of course much of the responsibility lies with Germany, doesn't it?" continues Lord Skidelsky. "The euro was constructed in a way that benefited an export-led economy like Ger...