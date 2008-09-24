Ad
Mr Sarkozy denounced "a crazy system which has been our system for years.” (Photo: United Nations)

Capitalism must be regulated, says Sarkozy

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, on Tuesday (23 September) called for an international summit to tackle the global finance crisis and its consequences, saying that capitalism should be more "regulated" and less "opaque."

"Let us build a capitalism where ratings agencies will be subject to controls and punished when necessary, where transparency of transactions will replace opaqueness. The opaqueness is such today that we have di...

