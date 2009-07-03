Ad
Fresh EU job figures show the recession has struck hard at the bloc's labour market (Photo: European Commission)

Gloomy job figures dash hopes for European upturn

by Lucia Kubosova,

As fresh statistics in both Europe and the US dash hopes for an early economic recovery, Brussels is proposing micro loans to small firms in a bid to help them keep local jobs.

According to data published by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, on Thursday (2 July), the jobless rate in the eurozone was 9.5 percent in May, up from 9.3 percent in April. It is the highest rate since May 1999 and it involves around 15 million men and women.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate across th...

