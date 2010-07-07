MEPs clinch new rights for EU boat passengers

Ferry and boat passengers in the EU are to have the same rights to compensation as air travellers following a decision by the European Parliament on Tuesday (6 July).

Under the new regulation, due to enter into force in 2012, ferry and boat users will have the right to assistance and compensation in case of delays and disabled passengers will have the right to free-of-charge help at ports.

The ferry-and-boat bill gives passengers the right to be rerouted or to have the cost of ...