EU completes trade talks with Peru and Colombia

The European Union has completed negotiations over controversial free trade agreements with Peru and Colombia, with member state and European Parliament approval now required.
Announcing the news on Monday (1 March), the European Commission, which negotiates on behalf of European capitals, said the deal included manufactured products, agriculture goods, services, and investment.
The agreement provides for a complete liberalisation of trade in industrial products and fisheries bet...
