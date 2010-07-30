Europe's economic confidence on two-year high

European confidence in the economic outlook rose to the highest in more than two years in July, as rising demand for industry products, overall optimism and declining German unemployment boosted the general mood.

The Economic Sentiment Indicator produced by the European Commission which shows the economic mood based on the surveys of managers and consumers rose in July by 1.9 points to 102.2 in the EU and by 2.3 points to 101.3 in the euro area, the commission said on Thursday (29 July)...