EU says US protectionist on 'open skies'

The US is taking a protectionist line over its transatlantic airline sector, EU transport commissioner Jacques Barrot has said ahead of this week's talks on the EU-US "open skies" aviation deal.

"The Americans are being protectionist," Mr Barrot said according to AFP.

"They have a slight tendency to drag their feet. We should be able to obtain a liberalisation of investments," he added.

Talks resumed on Tuesday (27 February) after the deal on opening up transatlantic airline...