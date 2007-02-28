Ad
euobserver
The European Court of Justice ruled the bilateral open skies agreements illegal in November 2002 (Photo: EUobserver)

EU says US protectionist on 'open skies'

Green Economy
by Helena Spongenberg,

The US is taking a protectionist line over its transatlantic airline sector, EU transport commissioner Jacques Barrot has said ahead of this week's talks on the EU-US "open skies" aviation deal.

"The Americans are being protectionist," Mr Barrot said according to AFP.

"They have a slight tendency to drag their feet. We should be able to obtain a liberalisation of investments," he added.

Talks resumed on Tuesday (27 February) after the deal on opening up transatlantic airline...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

US pulls back from EU 'open skies' deal
Court of Justice rules in Commission's favour
The European Court of Justice ruled the bilateral open skies agreements illegal in November 2002 (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections