Energy union talks show signs of divisions to come

The EU's energy union proposals were given a preliminary thumbs-up by ministers on Thursday (5 March) but there were already signs of disagreement to come.
Unveiled by the European Commission last week, the paper suggests ways to achieve energy independence for the bloc as well as how member states should contribute to reaching the EU’s green goals.
"I think there has been full support for the proposal of the commission at this stage", said climate change commissioner Miguel Arias...
