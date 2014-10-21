Ad
The EU's average deficit fell below 3 percent in 2013, thanks to new accounting methods (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

New accounting rules save EU deficit

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Budget deficits in the EU were within the limits set out in the bloc's stability pact in 2013 thanks to changes to accounting rules, the bloc's statistical agency Eurostat revealed on Tuesday (21 October).

Eurostat found that the average deficit across the the 18 eurozone countries was 2.9 percent last year, slightly below the 3.1 percent figure previously reported, and within the 3 percent limit set out in the EU's stability and growth pact.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

