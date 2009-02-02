Ad
euobserver
Austria feels the new proposals will undermine its banking competitiveness (Photo: EUobserver)

Austria opposes EU anti-tax evasion plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

The European Commission published draft proposals on Monday (2 February) that aim to reduce tax evasion throughout the EU by improving information exchange between its member states.

If implemented, the new measures would prevent members from invoking banking secrecy rules as a reason for refusing to disclose client information.

However, Austria reacted angrily to the new proposals, saying they would greatly reduce its competitiveness when dealing with banking rivals Switzerland...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Austria feels the new proposals will undermine its banking competitiveness (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections