euobserver
Rehn: 'Italy has benefited less than other euro area countries from the rebound in global trade' (Photo: European Commission)

EU bumps up growth forecast, amid jobless recovery

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (1 March) revised upwards slightly its growth forecast for the eurozone and the whole of the EU in 2011. However, the good news is tempered with the knowledge that the employment situation has remained effectively flat since last January.

The eurozone is expected to see growth of 1.6 percent in the eurozone and 1.8 percent for the bloc this year, up 0.1 percent on forecasts for the year issued last November.

Unemployment remains high in those cou...

