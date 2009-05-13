More EU states heading for deficit action

The European commission adopted economic reports on Lithuania, Malta, Poland and Romania on Wednesday (13 May), signalling that the EU executive now considers their budget deficits in 2008 to have been in breach of EU rules known as the stability and growth pact.

"It is vital that we apply the stability and growth pact …and devise an adjustment path to correct deficits and debts in a timely way," said economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia.

"This is key to preserve the sustainabil...