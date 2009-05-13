Ad
euobserver
The nationalization of Malta's shipyards was an important factor behind the small island state's excessive deficit in 2008. (Photo: European Commission)

More EU states heading for deficit action

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

The European commission adopted economic reports on Lithuania, Malta, Poland and Romania on Wednesday (13 May), signalling that the EU executive now considers their budget deficits in 2008 to have been in breach of EU rules known as the stability and growth pact.

"It is vital that we apply the stability and growth pact …and devise an adjustment path to correct deficits and debts in a timely way," said economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia.

"This is key to preserve the sustainabil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The nationalization of Malta's shipyards was an important factor behind the small island state's excessive deficit in 2008. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections