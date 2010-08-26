EU in search of sustainable fishing

Despite its recent success in research into bluefin tuna reproduction in captivity, the EU needs to focus on a global approach when dealing with fishing, a marine expert says.

EU-funded research shows that Atlantic bluefin tuna breeders could soon be able to develop the fish naturally, outside labs and without the need to capture youngish fish first, meaning less pressure on the overfished European seas.

"If the results of this research can ultimately be commercialised, it can imp...