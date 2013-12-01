UK has 75 percent of EU's millionaire bankers

More than 75 percent of Europe's banking millionaires are based in the UK, according to a report by the EU's bank watchdog.

More than 2,700 UK-based bankers were paid more than €1 million in 2012, compared to a further 794 across the rest of the EU. Germany was a distant second with 212, followed by France with 177. Ten EU countries had no banking millionaires.

The data, contained in the London-based European Banking Authority annual 'High Earners' report, reveal the extent of the...