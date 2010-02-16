Ad
euobserver
Greece's debt problems have raised a question mark over the stability of the eurozone (Photo: Aster-oid)

Finance ministers play hardball with Greece

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Euro area finance ministers played hardball with Greece on Monday (15 February), stressing additional austerity measures may be needed rather than detailing bail-out plans as hoped for by Athens.

"We did not want to go public today with the measures we are putting in place," Luxembourgish Prime Minister and eurozone chief Jean-Claude Juncker said after a meeting of euro area finance ministers, in reference to bail-out plans.

At an informal summit in Brussels last Thursday, euro ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Greece's debt problems have raised a question mark over the stability of the eurozone (Photo: Aster-oid)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections