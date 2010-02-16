Finance ministers play hardball with Greece

Euro area finance ministers played hardball with Greece on Monday (15 February), stressing additional austerity measures may be needed rather than detailing bail-out plans as hoped for by Athens.

"We did not want to go public today with the measures we are putting in place," Luxembourgish Prime Minister and eurozone chief Jean-Claude Juncker said after a meeting of euro area finance ministers, in reference to bail-out plans.

At an informal summit in Brussels last Thursday, euro ...