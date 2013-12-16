Ad
euobserver
Eurozone finance ministers will be back in Brussels on Tuesday to broker a deal (Photo: Leonid Mamchenkov)

EU in new bid to broker bank closure deal

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU officials have a new proposal on the table as they try to agree on rules to wind up ailing banks this week.

Eurozone finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Tuesday (17 December) to discuss the fresh compromise, which was prepared by the Lithuanian government in its role as the EU's current presidency.

Under the text, the costs of closing down a bank in the first year after the deal would be fully covered by a fund set up by the country where the bank resides.

All the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Ministers crawl toward bank resolution deal
Ministers edge toward bank resolution deal after marathon talks
Draghi: eurozone needs bank resolution fund
Eurozone finance ministers will be back in Brussels on Tuesday to broker a deal (Photo: Leonid Mamchenkov)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections