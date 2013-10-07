US budget trouble hits EU trade talks

Talks between the EU and US on a landmark trade deal have been cancelled this week as a result of the continuing government shutdown in Washington DC.
US trade officials were expected to arrive in Brussels on Monday (7 October) for the second round of negotiations on a proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Plan (TTIP) with talks planned to last all week.
As yet there are no indications of when the talks will be rescheduled.
The US government was forced into a partial...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.