EU/US trade talks are on hold as part of the US government shutdown (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

US budget trouble hits EU trade talks

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Talks between the EU and US on a landmark trade deal have been cancelled this week as a result of the continuing government shutdown in Washington DC.

US trade officials were expected to arrive in Brussels on Monday (7 October) for the second round of negotiations on a proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Plan (TTIP) with talks planned to last all week.

As yet there are no indications of when the talks will be rescheduled.

The US government was forced into a partial...

Benjamin Fox

