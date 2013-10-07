US budget trouble hits EU trade talks

Talks between the EU and US on a landmark trade deal have been cancelled this week as a result of the continuing government shutdown in Washington DC.

US trade officials were expected to arrive in Brussels on Monday (7 October) for the second round of negotiations on a proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Plan (TTIP) with talks planned to last all week.

As yet there are no indications of when the talks will be rescheduled.

The US government was forced into a partial...