Ad
euobserver
Mr Trichet defended the ECB's "fierce independence" in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

ECB defends independence after Merkel attack

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Central Bank defended its independence on Thursday (4 June) as doubts grow over how long current Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker will remain in the post.

Speaking after a two-day meeting of the ECB's governing board, the bank's president, Jean-Claude Trichet, revealed he had held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday as a result of criticisms she made earlier in the week of current central bank policies.

Mr Trichet said h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Merkel criticises central banks ahead of ECB meeting
Mr Trichet defended the ECB's "fierce independence" in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections