The commission would identify areas where a majority decision-making would unclog the system (Photo: Ken Teegardin)

EU commission eyes majority tax rules

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission will, next year, seek to identify tax areas where decision making could be moved to a qualified majority of member states instead of unanimity, in an effort to show voters ahead of the European elections that the EU is serious about tackling tax evasion.

In its 2019 work programme, unveiled on Tuesday (23 October), the EU executive named taxation as an area wher...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

