Ad
euobserver
The sun in Cancun may serve to remind delegates that 2010 is set to be among the warmest years on record (Photo: Tbass Effendi)

UN method hangs in the balance as climate talks begin

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A year after climate talks in Copenhagen failed to secure a highly anticipated global deal to cut carbon emissions, key players say a further breakdown in fresh discussions this fortnight could spell the end of the UN multilateral negotiating process.

Representatives from roughly 200 states will descend on the beachside city of Cancun, Mexico on Monday (29 November), for the start of a 12-day session expected to be every bit as difficult as last year's acrimonious event.

"If Ca...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The sun in Cancun may serve to remind delegates that 2010 is set to be among the warmest years on record (Photo: Tbass Effendi)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections