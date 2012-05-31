Hungarian minister says No to EU 'empire-building'

A Hungarian minister has accused the EU of trying to over-extend its power amid the financial crisis.

Gyorgy Matolcsy, the 56-year-old economy minister from the nationalist Fidesz party, said in an op-ed in the business weekly Heti Valasz on Thursday (31 May) he wants a "Europe of nations," not a "European empire" and that Hungary should stay out of the euro.

"The effort to centralise the European Union since 2008 has not been successful," he said, referring to the start of the c...