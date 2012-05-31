Ad
Budapest: the commission unblocked a big chunk of cohesion aid one day before the verbal attack (Photo: Axel Buhrmann)

Hungarian minister says No to EU 'empire-building'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Hungarian minister has accused the EU of trying to over-extend its power amid the financial crisis.

Gyorgy Matolcsy, the 56-year-old economy minister from the nationalist Fidesz party, said in an op-ed in the business weekly Heti Valasz on Thursday (31 May) he wants a "Europe of nations," not a "European empire" and that Hungary should stay out of the euro.

"The effort to centralise the European Union since 2008 has not been successful," he said, referring to the start of the c...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

