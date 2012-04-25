Ad
Borders and immigration are a major campaign issue in France (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Van Rompuy: 'Winds of populism' threaten free movement

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy has spoken out against the "winds of populism" threatening freedom of movement in the Union - a swipe at anti-immigrant discourse in French elections and on the Dutch political scene.

"It is the duty of each government to make sure that no-one - no member of any group or any minority - is treated as a second-class citizen. Regrettably, the winds of populism are affecting a key achievement of European integration: the free movement of persons within our...

