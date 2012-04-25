Van Rompuy: 'Winds of populism' threaten free movement

EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy has spoken out against the "winds of populism" threatening freedom of movement in the Union - a swipe at anti-immigrant discourse in French elections and on the Dutch political scene.

