euobserver
Barroso: good news, but many investors still think Greece might go (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Euro has weathered debt storm, Barroso says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Business investors are confident the eurozone has weathered the worst of the sovereign debt crisis, according to European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso.

In a speech given to Portuguese diplomats in Lisbon on Thursday (3 January), the former Portuguese leader said that "the perception of risk in the eurozone has disappeared."

He added: "Investors have understood that when European leaders commit themselves to doing everything to safeguard the integrity of the euro, they mean...

